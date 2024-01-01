Grönåsen Älg- & lantdjurspark

For a close encounter with a beautiful bandy-legged elk, head for Sweden’s biggest elk park, located 4km southeast of Kosta, towards Orrefors. You can admire these gentle creatures on a 1.3km walk in the forested enclosure. Ironically, you can also buy elk sausages to roast on the outdoor barbecue or purchase an elk-skin baseball cap.
