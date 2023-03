No one has counted, apparently, but there are probably upwards of 35,000 objects on display at this fascinating ethnological museum housed in the former stables of Nybro's village church. Various tableaus illustrate the social history of the region over the last 100 years; the mannequins will make you smile – there are plenty of bad hair days here. Exhibits range from coffins to a fantastic (ice-)cycle. You can also buy honey and flour produced on the premises.