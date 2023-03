The site of one of Sweden's original glassworks, established in 1742, the Kosta Boda complex continues to reel in coachloads of visitors. It’s touristy, but the combination of gallery, glass-blowing demonstrations, eateries, and discount retail offerings, combined with the stunning Kosta Boda Art Hotel make it an attractive package. Book and begin 30-minute guided tours of the facility (50kr) from the Kosta Boda Art Gallery.