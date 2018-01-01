Welcome to Lund
Once the seat of the largest archbishopric in Europe, the city today has a much more low-key, out-of-the-limelight vibe, which helps make it feel so special. The beauty of its old bones and a throng of engaged youth drive a lively arts and culinary scene.
Just a few hundred metres from the station, the old town's endlessly photogenic lanes reveal a clutch of impressive museums, cafes and bars spilling over the cobbles, and soft, leafy parks.
Lund is an essential day trip from Malmö and an excellent base for stays in Skåne.
Copenhagen to Sweden Daytrip: Lund and Malmö City Tour
The urban core of the southern parts of Swedish is Lund and Malmö, so close to Denmark that they are concidered part of Greater Copenhagen. These two towns could not be more different from each other. Lund is old, small and cosy, with its prestigious university and old Danish cathedral. Malmö is bigger and always changing, as if its memory was but a few years, with modern architecture and an international and hip culture. Together they form the ideal trip, introducing both the province of Scania (Skåne) and Sweden. The guide will pick you up by minibus in central Copenhagen. From there we go across the magnificent Øresund Bridge en route to Sweden. Arriving in Lund, we learn about the Vikings, who founded the town more than a thousand years ago, and see several of their monumental Rune Stones. This is followed by looking at part of the University and the goofy student events that the entire place centers on today. We finish off Lund by a visit to the medieval Lund cathedral, once the seat of the largest Christian archdiocese in the world, before we head off to Malmö where you can have lunch in one of the town's many trending restaurants. After lunch we hear the story of Malmö, a place that is the constant underdog. Malmö painstakingly works its way up to be wealthy and important, only to crash as the rug is pulled from beneath its feet, for the process to start all over again. The tour covers a church that could qualify into the Monty Pythons, how you can get rich by bad book-keeping and what the Koreans mean by “The tears of Malmö”. We end the tour among the skyscraper in “Malm-hattan” and an excellent view towards Denmark.After the tour you have the option to stay in Malmö and explore the town independently, and then travel back by the fast and comfortable direct train to Copenhagen. The all day train ticket is provided by your guide, while the 35 minutes journey departs 3 times per hour and is the quickest way to get back to Denmark.
Private Tour to Sweden
The urban core of the southern parts of Swedish is Lund and Malmö, so close to Denmark that they are considered part of Greater Copenhagen. These two towns could not be more different from each other. Lund is old, small and cozy, with its prestigious university and old Danish cathedral. Malmö is bigger and always changing, as if its memory was but a few years, with modern architecture and an international and hip culture. Together they form the ideal trip, introducing both the province of Scania (Skåne) and Sweden. The guide will pick you up at your location in central Copenhagen to take you to Sweden. Cross the magnificent Øresund Bridge connecting the two countries, and take in the breathtaking view. Arriving in Lund, you get to experience the quint atmosphere in this pretty town, with its narrow streets, old university and imposing cathedral. For lunch the tour continues to Malmö, which has a rich selection of popular restaurants. After lunch you can discover the story of Malmö, a place that is the constant underdog. The tour covers a church that could qualify into the Monty Pythons, how you can get rich by bad book-keeping and what the Koreans mean by “The tears of Malmö”. We end the tour among the skyscraper in “Malm-hattan” and an excellent view towards Denmark, before you go back to Copenhagen.Your return trip can be made by our minibus or by direct service train to Copenhagen. Taking the train allows you to stay in Malmö independently for as long as you wish since the ticket, provided by the guide, is valid all day. Due to afternoon rush hour in Denmark the train is more comfortable and quicker (35 min) than the minibus (often 1 hour or more). Train is normally recommended. You can choose whether or not to take the train on the day of the tour.