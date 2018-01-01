Copenhagen to Sweden Daytrip: Lund and Malmö City Tour

The urban core of the southern parts of Swedish is Lund and Malmö, so close to Denmark that they are concidered part of Greater Copenhagen. These two towns could not be more different from each other. Lund is old, small and cosy, with its prestigious university and old Danish cathedral. Malmö is bigger and always changing, as if its memory was but a few years, with modern architecture and an international and hip culture. Together they form the ideal trip, introducing both the province of Scania (Skåne) and Sweden. The guide will pick you up by minibus in central Copenhagen. From there we go across the magnificent Øresund Bridge en route to Sweden. Arriving in Lund, we learn about the Vikings, who founded the town more than a thousand years ago, and see several of their monumental Rune Stones. This is followed by looking at part of the University and the goofy student events that the entire place centers on today. We finish off Lund by a visit to the medieval Lund cathedral, once the seat of the largest Christian archdiocese in the world, before we head off to Malmö where you can have lunch in one of the town's many trending restaurants. After lunch we hear the story of Malmö, a place that is the constant underdog. Malmö painstakingly works its way up to be wealthy and important, only to crash as the rug is pulled from beneath its feet, for the process to start all over again. The tour covers a church that could qualify into the Monty Pythons, how you can get rich by bad book-keeping and what the Koreans mean by “The tears of Malmö”. We end the tour among the skyscraper in “Malm-hattan” and an excellent view towards Denmark.After the tour you have the option to stay in Malmö and explore the town independently, and then travel back by the fast and comfortable direct train to Copenhagen. The all day train ticket is provided by your guide, while the 35 minutes journey departs 3 times per hour and is the quickest way to get back to Denmark.