Sandvikskvarn

Southeastern Sweden

At Sandvik on the west coast, about 30km north of Borgholm, this Dutch-style windmill is one of the largest in the world. In summer, you can climb its seven storeys for good views across to the mainland. The rustic restaurant serves the local speciality, lufsa (baked pork and potato; 75kr); and there’s an adjacent pizzeria (pizzas from 80kr).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Solliden Palace

    Solliden Palace

    16.19 MILES

    Sweden’s most famous ‘summer house’, Solliden Palace, 2.5km south of Borgholm town centre, is still used by the Swedish royals. Its exceptional gardens…

  • Borgholm castle.

    Borgholms Slott

    16.45 MILES

    Northern Europe’s largest ruined castle, Borgholms Slott looms just south of town. This epic limestone structure was burnt and abandoned early in the 18th…

  • Blå Jungfrun National Park

    Blå Jungfrun National Park

    12.03 MILES

    The Blå Jungfrun (Blue Maiden) National Park encompasses a 1km-long granite island also known as ‘Witches’ Mountain’ because, according to ancient…

  • Ismantorp

    Ismantorp

    22.4 MILES

    The vast Ismantorp fortress, with the remains of 88 houses and nine mysterious gates, is deep in the woods, about 20km northeast of Ölands Djurpark. Drive…

  • VIDA Museum & Konsthall

    VIDA Museum & Konsthall

    22.08 MILES

    VIDA Museum & Konsthall is a strikingly modern museum and art gallery in Halltorp, about 9km south of Borgholm. Its finest halls are devoted to two of…

  • Neptuni åkrar

    Neptuni åkrar

    13.14 MILES

    On the far north of Öland's western edge, this beautiful reserve is famed for its spread of blue viper’s bugloss flowers in early summer.

  • Gärdslösa Kyrka

    Gärdslösa Kyrka

    17.22 MILES

    On the east coast, about 13km southeast of Borgholm, is Gärdslösa kyrka, the best-preserved medieval church (1138) on Öland.

  • Lyckesand

    Lyckesand

    15.37 MILES

    One of the island’s best beaches, known for it's long stretches of fine white sand and calm waters.

