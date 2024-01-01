Sandvikskvarn

At Sandvik on the west coast, about 30km north of Borgholm, this Dutch-style windmill is one of the largest in the world. In summer, you can climb its seven storeys for good views across to the mainland. The rustic restaurant serves the local speciality, lufsa (baked pork and potato; 75kr); and there’s an adjacent pizzeria (pizzas from 80kr).
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.19 MILES
Sweden’s most famous ‘summer house’, Solliden Palace, 2.5km south of Borgholm town centre, is still used by the Swedish royals. Its exceptional gardens…
16.45 MILES
Northern Europe’s largest ruined castle, Borgholms Slott looms just south of town. This epic limestone structure was burnt and abandoned early in the 18th…
12.03 MILES
The Blå Jungfrun (Blue Maiden) National Park encompasses a 1km-long granite island also known as ‘Witches’ Mountain’ because, according to ancient…
22.4 MILES
The vast Ismantorp fortress, with the remains of 88 houses and nine mysterious gates, is deep in the woods, about 20km northeast of Ölands Djurpark. Drive…
22.08 MILES
VIDA Museum & Konsthall is a strikingly modern museum and art gallery in Halltorp, about 9km south of Borgholm. Its finest halls are devoted to two of…
13.14 MILES
On the far north of Öland's western edge, this beautiful reserve is famed for its spread of blue viper’s bugloss flowers in early summer.
17.22 MILES
On the east coast, about 13km southeast of Borgholm, is Gärdslösa kyrka, the best-preserved medieval church (1138) on Öland.
15.37 MILES
One of the island’s best beaches, known for it's long stretches of fine white sand and calm waters.
