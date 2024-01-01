This is the best open-air museum on Öland; basically a traditional farming village on the east coast at Långlöt, its quaint cottages are fully furnished. There’s hay in the mangers and slippers by the door; it’s so convincing you’d swear the inhabitants just popped out for a minute. Extras include a dinky cafe and modern art gallery.
Himmelsberga
Southeastern Sweden
