Himmelsberga

This is the best open-air museum on Öland; basically a traditional farming village on the east coast at Långlöt, its quaint cottages are fully furnished. There’s hay in the mangers and slippers by the door; it’s so convincing you’d swear the inhabitants just popped out for a minute. Extras include a dinky cafe and modern art gallery.

Nearby Southeastern Sweden attractions

1. Ismantorp

3.34 MILES

The vast Ismantorp fortress, with the remains of 88 houses and nine mysterious gates, is deep in the woods, about 20km northeast of Ölands Djurpark. Drive…

2. Gärdslösa Kyrka

4.44 MILES

On the east coast, about 13km southeast of Borgholm, is Gärdslösa kyrka, the best-preserved medieval church (1138) on Öland.

3. VIDA Museum & Konsthall

6.04 MILES

VIDA Museum & Konsthall is a strikingly modern museum and art gallery in Halltorp, about 9km south of Borgholm. Its finest halls are devoted to two of…

4. Borgholms Slott

7.46 MILES

Northern Europe’s largest ruined castle, Borgholms Slott looms just south of town. This epic limestone structure was burnt and abandoned early in the 18th…

5. Solliden Palace

7.61 MILES

Sweden’s most famous ‘summer house’, Solliden Palace, 2.5km south of Borgholm town centre, is still used by the Swedish royals. Its exceptional gardens…

6. Gråborg

9.56 MILES

The largest Iron Age ring fort in Sweden, Gråborg was built as the Roman Empire was crumbling. Its impressively monumental walls measure 640m around, even…

7. Ölands Djurpark

13.01 MILES

A zoo, amusement park and water park combined. Free admission for children under 1m.

8. Kalmar Sjöfartsmuseum

16.05 MILES

Ah-har, me hearties! Salty sea dogs should line up for this eccentric collection of seafaring memorabilia, with bottled ships, foghorns and all sorts of…