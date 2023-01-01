Blå Jungfrun National Park

The Blå Jungfrun (Blue Maiden) National Park encompasses a 1km-long granite island also known as ‘Witches’ Mountain’ because, according to ancient folklore, this is where witches (continue to) gather on Maundy Thursday to meet the devil and talk shop. Charming. It's hard to imagine this by any stretch as you're gazing upon the fantastic scenery, gnarled trees, bird life and the big blue sea. But easier to picture when you come across the curious and somewhat creepy stone maze, Trojeborg.

In 2014 a team of archaeologists visiting the island discovered evidence of ancient human life, similar to what has been found on nearby Öland and Gotland, including evidence of ritual practices that may lend credence to the myths about the island's pagan ties. It's said that if you remove a stone from Blå Jungfrun, you'll be cursed for eternity! Would you risk it?

To get here without your own boat or broomstick, local launch M/S Solkust has summer sailings to the island that allows passengers about 3½ hours to explore. Contact Attraktiva Oskarshamn for the scoop.