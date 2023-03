Glösa, 40km northwest of Östersund and by the Alsensjön lake, has some of Sweden’s finest Stone Age petroglyphs. The carvings, on rock slabs beside a stream, feature large numbers of elk and date from 5000 BC. There’s also an excellent reconstruction of a Stone Age hut and replicas of skis, snowshoes, a sledge and an elk-skin boat. Nearby are some displays about elk hunting using traps (prohibited since 1864) and more modern methods.