Mus-Olles Museum

If you're into collections of stuff, this is the place to come, about 34km northwest of Östersund and1 km north of the E14. Per-Olov Nilson was a charismatic collector extraordinaire who first opened his museum in 1906. He hoarded more than 150,000 objects, including 25,000 related to packaging, then formed a trust, which now operates the museum, to run things once he died (in 1955). This fascinating museum, including a cafe and various buildings, is on Per-Olov's old property.