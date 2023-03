Large and peaceful Frösön island sits just across the bridge from central Östersund, reachable by road and by footbridge from Badhusparken. The island takes its name from Frö, the pagan god of fertility, worshipped by the Vikings originally resident here.

Just across the footbridge, outside Landstingshuset and near the Konsum supermarket, is Sweden’s northernmost rune stone, which commemorates the 1050 arrival of Austmaður or ‘East Man’, the first Christian missionary on Frösön.