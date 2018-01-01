Private Day Trip: Nuwara Eliya from Kandy by Train

Start your tour at 7:30am from your hotel in Kandy, where you will be picked up by your chauffeur. Ensure that you bring a packed breakfast with you if you are unable to have your meal at the hotel. Your chauffeur will transport you nearby to the Kandy or Peradeniya railway station at approximately 8am (station chosen is subject to ticket availability). Your train will leave between 8:30am-8:45am. Your guide will assist you to get onto the train for your train journey. Your train journey takes you on a scenic ride through some of the most beautiful highland countryside areas in Sri Lanka. Watch the brilliant greens carpets of the tea plantations. See the picturesque villages with misty mountain backdrops pass by. Peer through drizzle and mist to look at the magical landscapes of Hill Country. Enjoy the amazing sights of intimidating mountains, deep and dark woodlands, and magnificent waterfalls as they go by your windows. Total travel time on the train is expected to be between 3-3.5 hours. You will reach Nanu Oya at 12:15pm. Your guide will meet you at the Nanu Oya station, which has been serving Nuwara Eliya for over a century. After you stretch your legs a little, your guide will transfer you to Nuwara Eliya. Enjoy the thrilling half hour drive up the winding road. Enjoy walking through the streets with their pretty little cottages, quaint villas and beautiful mansions. Thereafter at approximately 1:30pm, you will be having lunch at a place of your choice. Afterwards, your guide will show you the most important sights, dependent on the time constraints. You will get to see Lake Gregory. You will also be going to the timeless old post office and can send a beautiful postcard home if you like, or even buy a few as souvenirs. Thereafter proceed back to Kandy by approximately 3pm. En-route visit the Ramboda Falls and Blue Field Tea Factory where you would see how the world’s famous “Ceylon Tea” is manufactured. Expected travel time is 1-1.5 hours. In 1824 a tea plant was brought to Ceylon by the British from China and was planted in the Royal Botanical Gardens in Peradeniya for non-commercial purposes. James Taylor was a British citizen who introduced commercial tea plantation in Sri Lanka (Ceylon). He arrived to Sri Lanka in 1852 and settled down in Loolecondera estate in Kandy. Today even people who have never heard of Sri Lanka are familiar with Ceylon tea, which is known for its quality. Later that evening leave from the tea factory by approximately 5pm and return back to the hotel completing your excursion by 7:30pm