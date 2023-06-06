Polonnaruwa

Kings ruled the central plains of Sri Lanka from Polonnaruwa 800 years ago, when it was a thriving commercial and religious center. The glories of that age can be found in the archaeological treasures that still give a pretty good idea of how the city looked in its heyday. You'll find the archaeological park a delight to explore, with hundreds of ancient structures – tombs and temples, statues and stupas – in a compact core. The Quadrangle alone is worth the trip.

  • Sri Lanka, Polonnaruwa, Gal Vihara temple

    Gal Vihara

    Polonnaruwa

    Part of Parakramabahu I’s northern monastery, Gal Vihara is a group of beautiful Buddha images that probably marks the high point of Sinhalese rock…

  • Lankatilaka Temple near Kandy, Sri Lanka

    Lankatilaka

    Polonnaruwa

    One of the most evocative structures in Polonnaruwa, the Lankatilaka temple was built by Parakramabahu I and later restored by Vijayabahu IV. This massive…

  • Vatadage, Quadrangle, Polonnaruwa, Sri Lanka

    Quadrangle

    Polonnaruwa

    A short stroll north of the Royal Palace ruins, the area known as the Quadrangle is literally that – a compact group of ruins in a raised-up area bounded…

  • Rankot Vihara

    Rankot Vihara

    Polonnaruwa

    The 54m Rankot Vihara dagoba, the largest in Polonnaruwa and the fourth largest on the island, has been ascribed to the reign of King Nissanka Malla. Like…

  • Ancient ruins. Polonnaruwa temple. Sri Lanka 563001901 historical, sculpture, ruins, travel, carving, rock, landmark, buddhist, religious, tourist, unesco, heritage, architecture, city, temple, tourism, religion, buddha, attractions, ancient, landscape, capital, sri lanka, vatadage, lanka, sri, srilanka, watadage, polonnaruwa

    Polonnaruwa Ruins

    Polonnaruwa

    For three centuries Polonnaruwa was a royal capital of both the Chola and Sinhalese kingdoms. Today's archaeological park is a delight to explore, with…

  • Thuparama Gedige

    Thuparama Gedige

    Polonnaruwa

    At the southern end of the Quadrangle, the Thuparama Gedige is the smallest gedige (hollow Buddhist temple with thick walls) in Polonnaruwa, but is also…

  • Vatadage

    Vatadage

    Polonnaruwa

    In the southeast of the Quadrangle, the Vatadage (circular relic house) is typical of its kind. Its outermost terrace is 18m in diameter, and the second…

  • Tivanka Image House

    Tivanka Image House

    Polonnaruwa

    Polonnaruwa's northern road ends at Tivanka Image House. Tivanka means ‘thrice bent’, and refers to the fact that the Buddha image within is in a three…

