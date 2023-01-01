A small dirt road near the Sea Tiger Shipyard runs northwest and is back from the beach. Go about 1km from the A35 and stop near a military base entrance. The grass-covered ground here is pocketed and uneven. It's odd until you realise that this is a shelling zone, one of the places where LTTE civilians were shelled in the war's final days in February, 2009. No marker or memorial exists here.

These events remain very controversial, with much blame cast in all directions, but the evidence that thousands were killed is overwhelming as detailed in UN reports among others.