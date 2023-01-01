Sea Tiger Shipyard

The LTTE navy was a guerrilla force that operated for decades, often organising suicide attacks on government ships and ports. This site is where experimental submarines and fast boats were built to carry out attacks. Really just a clearing in the dunes, there are more than a dozen craft here in bizarre shapes and stages of construction. There's even the remains of a rudimentary canal used to bring the vessels to and from the ocean.

The subs in particular are fascinating to look at. Utterly Rube Goldberg, they were constructed with simple tools and scrap metal for deadly missions. There are a couple of snack stands and usually some soldiers lounging around.