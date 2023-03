About 1km south of the causeway's southern end, there is a large memorial to Gamini Kularatne, a Sri Lanka Army soldier who single-handedly disabled an armoured LTTE bulldozer. The rusting vehicle – complete with a large hole from an explosion in its side – is mounted on a plinth. Nearby is a display about Kularatne's life, complete with letters to his mother, a pay stub and more.