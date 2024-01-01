Dewata-Gaha Mosque

Colombo

Located just south of the De Soysa (Lipton) Circus roundabout, this rambling structure dating to 1802 bustles with people following Friday afternoon prayers.

    Dutch Hospital

    1.87 MILES

    This terracotta-tiled, Dutch-era structure dates back to the early 1600s. Beautifully restored, it's now home to trendy shops, cafes and restaurants. In…

  • National Museum of Colombo, Sri Lanka.

    National Museum

    0.47 MILES

    Offering a captivating walk through Sri Lankan history, this delightful Colombo museum sprawls across a gleaming white, neo-Baroque building constructed…

  • Galle Face Green with World Trade Centre in background.

    Galle Face Green

    1.43 MILES

    This long open space traditionally faced a narrow beach and the sea. It was originally cleared by the Dutch to give the cannons of Fort a clear line of…

  • The Town Hall, Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Viharamahadevi Park

    0.28 MILES

    Colombo’s biggest park was originally called Victoria Park, but was renamed in the 1950s after the mother of King Dutugemunu. It’s notable for its superb…

  • Dutch Period Museum in Colombo

    Dutch Period Museum

    1.64 MILES

    This unique museum was originally the 17th-century residence of the Dutch governor and has since been used as a Catholic seminary, a military hospital, a…

  • Fish for sale at a road side stall.

    Federation of Self Employees Market

    1.56 MILES

    The concentrated and manic commerce of Pettah is concentrated even further in its markets. Stretching along 5th Cross St, this don't-miss market is a hive…

  • Colonial Town Hall in Colombo - Sri Lanka

    Old City Hall

    1.72 MILES

    Dating to 1865, this municipal building from the British era is mostly empty today, save for some old trucks and municipal equipment on display in the…

  • Geoffrey Bawa House

    Geoffrey Bawa House

    1.12 MILES

    At the end of this quiet little street is the house where the renowned architect Bawa lived from 1960 to 1970. The house combines his usual love for…

Nearby Colombo attractions

2. Old Town Hall

0.07 MILES

Colombo’s vivid white and domed 1928 Old Town Hall overlooks Viharamahadevi Park.

3. De Soysa (Lipton) Circus

0.07 MILES

One corner of this bustling roundabout is occupied by the popular Odel department store. Opposite is the Cinnamon Gardens Baptist Church, which dates to…

4. Eye Hospital

0.1 MILES

The ragtag confection of red and white bricks that was once the Eye Hospital now houses the Coroner's Court while awaiting its own rescue from fate.

6. National Art Gallery

0.36 MILES

The grandest thing about the National Art Gallery is its name. Next to the National Museum, it has a small collection of portraits and landscapes shown…

7. Saskia Fernando Gallery

0.41 MILES

Some of the best contemporary Sri Lankan artists are displayed in this whitewashed compound. Look for the huge elephant sculpture, created from old…

