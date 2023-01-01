De Soysa (Lipton) Circus

One corner of this bustling roundabout is occupied by the popular Odel department store. Opposite is the Cinnamon Gardens Baptist Church, which dates to 1877. Located just south of the church is the Dewata-Gaha Mosque, a rambling structure dating to 1802 that bustles with people following the Friday afternoon prayers. Meanwhile, the ragtag confection of red and white bricks that was once the Eye Hospital now houses the Coroner's Court while awaiting its own rescue from fate.