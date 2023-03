Chatham St is seeing the ongoing renovations of old buildings, one of the grandest being the old colonnaded 1914 Central Bank building known as Central Point. The beautifully restored interior is a riot of Greco-Roman detailing and features the tallest chandelier in Asia. There's a small museum off the lobby about local money that's worth the time simply for the display on why bartering a cow for fish was a bad idea, thus leading to the invention of currency.