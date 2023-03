The Castell de Montgrí was built between 1294 and 1301 for King Jaume II, during his efforts to bring to heel the disobedient counts of Empúries, to the north. Its cylindrical towers and sturdy 13m-high walls loom over Torroella, but there's no road access. It’s a steep 45-minute walk from the town (around 2.5km). Head north from Plaça del Lledoner along Carrer de Fàtima, at the end of which is a sign pointing the way.