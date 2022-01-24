One of Mallorca's standout galleries, Ca'n Prunera occupies a landmark modernist mansion along Carrer de Sa Lluna. The list of luminaries here is…
Sóller
The ochre town of Sóller lies in a valley surrounded by the grey-green hills of the Serra de Tramuntana. The Arabs saw the potential of the valley, known as the Vall d’Or (Golden Valley), and accounts of orange and lemon groves, watered from sources in the hills, date to the 13th century. The citrus-fruit export market laid the foundations for the great wealth of the town, reflected in its railway line to Palma (1912), tram line to the Port de Sóller (1913) and the grand merchant houses that throng the town, such as those strung out along Gran Via and Carrer de Sa Lluna.
Worth visiting in its own right, with its vintage train and tram rides, graceful modernist architecture and galleries showcasing Picasso and Miró, Sóller is also a wonderful base for exploring the west coast and the Tramuntana. It is also the trailhead for some stirring mountain hikes.
Explore Sóller
- CCa'n Prunera – Museu Modernista
One of Mallorca's standout galleries, Ca'n Prunera occupies a landmark modernist mansion along Carrer de Sa Lluna. The list of luminaries here is…
- SSala Picasso & Sala Miró
In two rooms at street level in Sóller's station are two fascinating, introspective and contemplative art exhibitions: the Sala Picasso and Sala Miró. Few…
- Església de Sant Bartomeu
A disciple of architect Antoni Gaudí, Joan Rubió landed some big commissions in Sóller. The town didn't want to miss the wave of modernity and so Rubió…
- JJardí Botànic & Museu Balear de Ciències Naturals
A short stroll 600m west from Sóller's town centre onto the busy road to Sóller Port brings you to the peaceful Jardí Botànic, with collections of flowers…
- BBanco de Sóller
Joan Rubió i Bellver, a Catalonian student of Antoni Gaudí, designed the strikingly modernist frontage of the 1912 Banco de Sóller (nowadays Banco de…
- PPlaça de la Constitució
Thronged with tables and seats from the cafes on its northern, eastern and western perimeters, the lovely main square, Plaça de la Constitució, is 100m…
