Calle Mayor heads south up the hill from the cathedral to a magnificent-looking castle, which was originally built by the Romans and was, in turn, a Moorish alcázar (fortress), royal palace, asylum and army barracks. Virtually destroyed during the Spanish Civil War, it was subsequently rebuilt under Franco as a parador.

Non-guests are welcome to wander in and dine in the restaurant, order a coffee in the cafe and take in the courtyard.