Palacio Ducal

This largely 17th-century palace overlooks the Plaza Mayor, and hosts regular high-quality exhibitions of contemporary art in rooms arrayed around the stunning two-storey Renaissance courtyard. One room displays a 2nd-century Roman mosaic and information panels on the mosaics that have been found around Medinaceli. The building's facade is the work of Juan Gómez de Mora, who designed Madrid's Plaza Mayor. There's another 2nd-century mosaic under glass over on Plaza de San Pedro.