Castillo de Berlanga de Duero

Berlanga de Duero is lorded over by an extraordinary ruined castle made larger by the continuous ramparts at the base of its hill. The castle's oldest section dates from the 15th century, but most of the exterior was erected in the 16th century. The tourist office, at the base of the castle next to the gate, runs free guided tours on weekends. If you want to visit and find the entrance closed, visit the town hall on Plaza Mayor to ask for the key.