Just outside El Burgo de Osma lie the ruins of Uxama. Originally a Celto-Iberian settlement, it became an important Roman town after falling under Roman control in 99 BCE; it eventually fell to the Muslims in the 8th century. Low-lying remains of a former home and other fragments make you wonder what else lies beneath the earth waiting to be excavated. Further into the site, the 9th-century Atalaya (watchtower) affords fabulous views over the surrounding countryside.

A good dirt road runs through the site, which is signposted 3km west of El Burgo de Osma along the N122.