This fine, early-13th-century hermitage has a wonderfully lonely aspect and showcases a fusion of styles between late Romanesque and early Gothic, although only some of these are visible from the outside; the interior is rarely open, but it's the church in its setting that really makes visiting worthwhile. It's about 4km in off the SO920; take the signposted turn-off at the foot of the switchback road, drive to the car park then walk the final 1km.