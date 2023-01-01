Dating back to the 12th century, the cathedral's architecture evolved as a combination of the Gothic and, subsequently, baroque (notable in the weighty tower). The sanctuary is filled with art treasures, including the 16th-century main altarpiece and the Beato de Osma, a precious 11th-century codex (manuscript) displayed in the Capilla Mayor. Also of note are the circular Capilla de Palafox, a rare example of the neoclassical style in this region, and the beautiful cloister with original Romanesque traces.