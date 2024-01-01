In Berlanga de Duero, the squat Colegiata de Santa María del Mercado is a fine late-Gothic church with star-shaped vaulting.
Colegiata de Santa María del Mercado
Ribera del Duero
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.89 MILES
A lovely 2.3km riverside walk south from the Monasterio de San Juan de Duero will take you past the 13th-century church of the former Knights Templar, the…
Catedral de Santa María de Sigüenza
29.65 MILES
Rising up from the heart of the old town is the city’s centuries-in-the-making masterpiece – the Cathedral of Santa María. Begun as a Romanesque structure…
Monasterio de San Juan de Duero
29.7 MILES
The most striking of Soria's sights, this wonderfully evocative and partially ruined cloister boasts exposed and gracefully interlaced arches, which…
29.97 MILES
The partly colonnaded Plaza Mayor is a lovely centrepiece to the village and one of Castilla y León's prettiest village squares. The oldest remaining…
7.89 MILES
Some 14km south of El Burgo de Osma, one of Spain's most remarkable castles rises above the virtual ghost town of Gormaz (population 21). Built by the…
13.71 MILES
Dating back to the 12th century, the cathedral's architecture evolved as a combination of the Gothic and, subsequently, baroque (notable in the weighty…
4.89 MILES
About 8km southeast of Berlanga de Duero stands the Ermita de San Baudelio, the simple exterior of which conceals a remarkable 11th-century Mozarabic…
Ermita de San Miguel de Gormaz
7.95 MILES
When Fernando seized the Castillo de Gormaz from its Islamic defenders in 1059, one of his first acts in the following year was to construct this small…
Nearby Ribera del Duero attractions
1. Castillo de Berlanga de Duero
0.15 MILES
Berlanga de Duero is lorded over by an extraordinary ruined castle made larger by the continuous ramparts at the base of its hill. The castle's oldest…
4.89 MILES
About 8km southeast of Berlanga de Duero stands the Ermita de San Baudelio, the simple exterior of which conceals a remarkable 11th-century Mozarabic…
7.89 MILES
Some 14km south of El Burgo de Osma, one of Spain's most remarkable castles rises above the virtual ghost town of Gormaz (population 21). Built by the…
4. Ermita de San Miguel de Gormaz
7.95 MILES
When Fernando seized the Castillo de Gormaz from its Islamic defenders in 1059, one of his first acts in the following year was to construct this small…
13.71 MILES
Dating back to the 12th century, the cathedral's architecture evolved as a combination of the Gothic and, subsequently, baroque (notable in the weighty…
14.39 MILES
Just outside El Burgo de Osma lie the ruins of Uxama. Originally a Celto-Iberian settlement, it became an important Roman town after falling under Roman…
16.26 MILES
Towering above the village is the one-time Muslim fortress that gave Calatañazor its name (which comes from the Arabic Qala'at an-Nassur, literally 'The…
8. Palacio de los Hurtado de Mendoza
17.03 MILES
The stately, 16th-century Renaissance Palacio de los Hurtado de Mendoza is a fine backdrop to Almazán's pretty Plaza Mayor. It's not open to the public,…