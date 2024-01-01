Colegiata de Santa María del Mercado

Ribera del Duero

LoginSave

In Berlanga de Duero, the squat Colegiata de Santa María del Mercado is a fine late-Gothic church with star-shaped vaulting.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The hermitage of San Saturio, on the banks of the Douro River in Soria, Spain.

    Ermita de San Saturio

    28.89 MILES

    A lovely 2.3km riverside walk south from the Monasterio de San Juan de Duero will take you past the 13th-century church of the former Knights Templar, the…

  • Catedral de Santa María de Sigüenza

    Catedral de Santa María de Sigüenza

    29.65 MILES

    Rising up from the heart of the old town is the city’s centuries-in-the-making masterpiece – the Cathedral of Santa María. Begun as a Romanesque structure…

  • Monastery of San Juan de Duero in Soria.

    Monasterio de San Juan de Duero

    29.7 MILES

    The most striking of Soria's sights, this wonderfully evocative and partially ruined cloister boasts exposed and gracefully interlaced arches, which…

  • Plaza Mayor in Medinaceli, an ancient and historic town in the province of Soria, in Castile and Leon, Spain.

    Plaza Mayor

    29.97 MILES

    The partly colonnaded Plaza Mayor is a lovely centrepiece to the village and one of Castilla y León's prettiest village squares. The oldest remaining…

  • The castle of Gormaz.

    Castillo de Gormaz

    7.89 MILES

    Some 14km south of El Burgo de Osma, one of Spain's most remarkable castles rises above the virtual ghost town of Gormaz (population 21). Built by the…

  • Cathedral of El Burgo de Osma.

    Catedral

    13.71 MILES

    Dating back to the 12th century, the cathedral's architecture evolved as a combination of the Gothic and, subsequently, baroque (notable in the weighty…

  • Interior of Ermita de San Baudelio.

    Ermita de San Baudelio

    4.89 MILES

    About 8km southeast of Berlanga de Duero stands the Ermita de San Baudelio, the simple exterior of which conceals a remarkable 11th-century Mozarabic…

  • Hermitage of San Miguel, at the foot of Castle Gormaz, province of Soria, Spain.

    Ermita de San Miguel de Gormaz

    7.95 MILES

    When Fernando seized the Castillo de Gormaz from its Islamic defenders in 1059, one of his first acts in the following year was to construct this small…

View more attractions

Nearby Ribera del Duero attractions

1. Castillo de Berlanga de Duero

0.15 MILES

Berlanga de Duero is lorded over by an extraordinary ruined castle made larger by the continuous ramparts at the base of its hill. The castle's oldest…

2. Ermita de San Baudelio

4.89 MILES

About 8km southeast of Berlanga de Duero stands the Ermita de San Baudelio, the simple exterior of which conceals a remarkable 11th-century Mozarabic…

3. Castillo de Gormaz

7.89 MILES

Some 14km south of El Burgo de Osma, one of Spain's most remarkable castles rises above the virtual ghost town of Gormaz (population 21). Built by the…

4. Ermita de San Miguel de Gormaz

7.95 MILES

When Fernando seized the Castillo de Gormaz from its Islamic defenders in 1059, one of his first acts in the following year was to construct this small…

5. Catedral

13.71 MILES

Dating back to the 12th century, the cathedral's architecture evolved as a combination of the Gothic and, subsequently, baroque (notable in the weighty…

6. Uxama

14.39 MILES

Just outside El Burgo de Osma lie the ruins of Uxama. Originally a Celto-Iberian settlement, it became an important Roman town after falling under Roman…

7. Castillo de Calatañazor

16.26 MILES

Towering above the village is the one-time Muslim fortress that gave Calatañazor its name (which comes from the Arabic Qala'at an-Nassur, literally 'The…

8. Palacio de los Hurtado de Mendoza

17.03 MILES

The stately, 16th-century Renaissance Palacio de los Hurtado de Mendoza is a fine backdrop to Almazán's pretty Plaza Mayor. It's not open to the public,…