This pretty Gothic church was built in 1561 on the site of what may have been a synagogue or mosque. The 17th-century late-Gothic tower is visible from across the town, while the highlights of the interior are the 18th-century Cristo de Medinaceli (Christ of Medinaceli) and Romanesque crypt. Opening hours can be unreliable.
Colegiata de Santa María
Castilla y León
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Catedral de Santa María de Sigüenza
12.93 MILES
Rising up from the heart of the old town is the city’s centuries-in-the-making masterpiece – the Cathedral of Santa María. Begun as a Romanesque structure…
0.06 MILES
The partly colonnaded Plaza Mayor is a lovely centrepiece to the village and one of Castilla y León's prettiest village squares. The oldest remaining…
14.75 MILES
This wonderful Cistercian monastery 27km northeast of Medinaceli was founded in 1162, expropriated in 1835, then restored to the order in 1930; 20…
25.14 MILES
About 8km southeast of Berlanga de Duero stands the Ermita de San Baudelio, the simple exterior of which conceals a remarkable 11th-century Mozarabic…
0.13 MILES
Watching over the entrance to the town and visible on the approach, Medinaceli's 1st-century-CE Arco Romano (Roman triumphal arch) is one of the best…
0.05 MILES
This largely 17th-century palace overlooks the Plaza Mayor, and hosts regular high-quality exhibitions of contemporary art in rooms arrayed around the…
29.91 MILES
Berlanga de Duero is lorded over by an extraordinary ruined castle made larger by the continuous ramparts at the base of its hill. The castle's oldest…
13.09 MILES
Calle Mayor heads south up the hill from the cathedral to a magnificent-looking castle, which was originally built by the Romans and was, in turn, a…
