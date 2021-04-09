A glorious oasis of green, the 34-hectare Parque de María Luisa is the perfect place to escape the noise and heat of the city, with duck ponds, landscaped…
- Parque de María Luisa
A glorious oasis of green, the 34-hectare Parque de María Luisa is the perfect place to escape the noise and heat of the city, with duck ponds, landscaped…
- Plaza de España
This bombastic plaza, designed by architect Aníbal González in the Parque de María Luisa, was the most extravagant of the building projects completed for…
- Hotel Alfonso XIII
As much a local landmark as an accommodation option, this striking, only-in-Seville hotel – conceived as the most luxurious in Europe when it was built in…
- Antigua Fábrica de Tabacos
Now home to the University of Seville, this massive former tobacco factory – workplace of Bizet’s fictional heroine, Carmen – was built in the 18th…
- Museo Arqueológico
Seville's archaeology museum, housed in a grandiose, neo-Renaissance palace at the southern end of the Parque de María Luisa, is a wonderful, oft…
- MMuseo Casa de la Ciencia
Housed in the Peruvian Pavilion from the 1929 Expo, complete with carved condors and llamas, this excellent, hands-on science museum has several permanent…
- Museo de Artes y Costumbres Populares
Boasting an unforgettable setting in the hard-to-miss Pabellón Mudéjar, this low-key museum is dedicated to local arts and traditions. Exhibits include…
- AAcuario de Sevilla
Appropriately situated by the river, close to the Parque de María Luisa, the modern Aquarium (opened in 2014) tells of the Guadalquivir’s importance in…
