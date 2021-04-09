Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre

Explore Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre

  • Parque de María Luisa

    A glorious oasis of green, the 34-hectare Parque de María Luisa is the perfect place to escape the noise and heat of the city, with duck ponds, landscaped…

  • Plaza de España

    This bombastic plaza, designed by architect Aníbal González in the Parque de María Luisa, was the most extravagant of the building projects completed for…

  • Hotel Alfonso XIII

    As much a local landmark as an accommodation option, this striking, only-in-Seville hotel – conceived as the most luxurious in Europe when it was built in…

  • Antigua Fábrica de Tabacos

    Now home to the University of Seville, this massive former tobacco factory – workplace of Bizet’s fictional heroine, Carmen – was built in the 18th…

  • Museo Arqueológico

    Seville's archaeology museum, housed in a grandiose, neo-Renaissance palace at the southern end of the Parque de María Luisa, is a wonderful, oft…

    Museo Casa de la Ciencia

    Housed in the Peruvian Pavilion from the 1929 Expo, complete with carved condors and llamas, this excellent, hands-on science museum has several permanent…

  • Museo de Artes y Costumbres Populares

    Boasting an unforgettable setting in the hard-to-miss Pabellón Mudéjar, this low-key museum is dedicated to local arts and traditions. Exhibits include…

    Acuario de Sevilla

    Appropriately situated by the river, close to the Parque de María Luisa, the modern Aquarium (opened in 2014) tells of the Guadalquivir’s importance in…

