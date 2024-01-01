One of Orihuela's many noteworthy buildings is this mainly 14th-century church, with an impressive late-Gothic facade and a more extrovert baroque portal alongside. Inside it's a melange of Renaissance arches and Gothic side chapels along the wide nave. Look out for the lovely 18th-century organ.
Iglesia de Santiago Apóstol
Alicante Province
