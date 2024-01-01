Iglesia de Santiago Apóstol

Alicante Province

LoginSave

One of Orihuela's many noteworthy buildings is this mainly 14th-century church, with an impressive late-Gothic facade and a more extrovert baroque portal alongside. Inside it's a melange of Renaissance arches and Gothic side chapels along the wide nave. Look out for the lovely 18th-century organ.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Corridor inside of the Real Casino de Murcia.

    Real Casino de Murcia

    12.03 MILES

    Murcia’s resplendent casino first opened as a gentlemen’s club in 1847. Painstakingly restored to its original glory, the building is a fabulous…

  • Botanical garden of the huerto del cura in Elche, Alicante, Spain.

    Huerto del Cura

    18.63 MILES

    In the Islamic world, a garden is considered a form of Paradise. Elche’s past and culture couldn’t therefore be any more obvious than in these privately…

  • Catedral de San Salvador

    Catedral de San Salvador

    0.24 MILES

    Low slung but achieving an understated majesty nonetheless, this cathedral is built of light-coloured stone in the centre of the old town and features…

  • Catedral de Santa Maria in Murcia, Spain.

    Catedral de Santa María

    12.07 MILES

    Murcia’s cathedral was built in 1394 on the site of a mosque. The initial Gothic architecture was given a playful baroque facelift in 1748, with a…

  • Roman basilica at the archaeological excavations and museum at La Alcudia in Elche, Spain.

    L'Alcúdia

    17.36 MILES

    This well-documented site is 3.5km south of the town centre. The Dama de Elche, a masterpiece of Iberian art that’s now in Madrid, was unearthed here…

  • Parque Municipal

    Parque Municipal

    18.62 MILES

    This lovely park on the northern side of central Elche is one of several appealing places to stroll among the rustling palm trees. A small visitor centre…

  • Museo Arqueológico y de Historia de Elche

    Museo Arqueológico y de Historia de Elche

    18.56 MILES

    This museum is a superb introduction to the town's long and eventful history. Everything is particularly well displayed and labelled, and it occupies both…

  • Museo Diocesano de Arte Sacro

    Museo Diocesano de Arte Sacro

    0.24 MILES

    This sizeable and sober episcopal palace next to the cathedral now holds a collection of religious art. There are some fine pieces but the undisputed…

View more attractions

Nearby Alicante Province attractions

1. Iglesia de las Santas Justa y Rufina

0.15 MILES

Worth admiring is this church's Renaissance facade and its Gothic bell tower graced with gargoyles. The single-naved interior also preserves architecture…

2. Catedral de San Salvador

0.24 MILES

Low slung but achieving an understated majesty nonetheless, this cathedral is built of light-coloured stone in the centre of the old town and features…

3. Museo Diocesano de Arte Sacro

0.24 MILES

This sizeable and sober episcopal palace next to the cathedral now holds a collection of religious art. There are some fine pieces but the undisputed…

4. Murales de San Isidro

0.39 MILES

Barrio de San Isidro was decorated with dozens of murals by well-known artists during the cultural flowering of the 1970s, in homage to Miguel Hernández,…

5. Convento de Santo Domingo

0.5 MILES

A 16th-century monastery and university with two fine Renaissance cloisters and a refectory clad in 18th-century tile work, Santo Domingo was built on a…

6. Museo de Bellas Artes

11.76 MILES

An inviting, light gallery devoted to Spanish artists. Much is mediocre, but the 2nd-floor Siglo de Oro gallery has two fabulous Murillos – a Crucifixion…

7. Museo Arqueológico

11.92 MILES

The Museo Arqueológico has exceptionally well-laid-out and well-documented exhibits spread over two floors, starting with Palaeolithic times and including…

8. Real Casino de Murcia

12.03 MILES

Murcia’s resplendent casino first opened as a gentlemen’s club in 1847. Painstakingly restored to its original glory, the building is a fabulous…