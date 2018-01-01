Welcome to Segovia
Top experiences in Segovia
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Segovia activities
Avila and Segovia Day Trip from Madrid
Choose your preferred tour option when you book. Then, on the day, depart Madrid by air-conditioned coach and relax as you travel toward your first stop, Avila. On route, hear tales of this beautifully preserved medieval city, an important pilgrimage site for being the birthplace of the Spanish mystic, Saint Teresa, in the 16th century. Take in the fortress design and alabaster chapels of Avila Cathedral, and visit the Basilica of St Vincent, a sublime Romanesque church that houses the richly engraved tomb of the martyred saint. Back aboard your coach, continue to Segovia, a history-steeped city with Roman roots, set between the Eresma and Clamores rivers.Head into the elegant center, and admire the stunning, two-tiered Roman aqueduct, one of the best preserved ancient monuments in all Spain. Gaze in awe at the scale and symmetry of this engineering marvel, and learn how it was constructed without mortar during the 1st century AD, and consists of 166 arches and 120 pillars. Then, continue to the Alcazar, a spectacular 11th-century fortress-palace that was one of the inspirations behind the Walt Disney Cinderella castle. Take a guided tour of the UNESCO-listed, 13th-century building as you hear how it served as a royal palace, prison and artillery college. Admire its distinctive turrets and courtyards, explore its artillery museum, and learn how Queen Isabella was crowned here in 1474. Next, see some of old Segovia’s other highlights, including Segovia Cathedral. The last Gothic cathedral to be built in Spain, this splendid church was finished in the 18th century and boasts a richly Gothic façade and unusually simple interior. Take free time for lunch (own expense) during your explorations. Alternatively, upgrade to enjoy either a simple tourist-style meal or a delicious gastronomic feast showcasing Segovian delicacies such as roasted suckling pig — the choice is yours! See the Itinerary for sample menus. After your time in Segovia, return to Madrid where your tour concludes at the start point. Itinerary Sample Menu (subject to change) Tourist Lunch: La Granja white beans Beef cooked 'Segovian style' Dessert Gastronomic Lunch La Granja white beans Roasted baby pig Segovian cake Mineral water, wine and coffee
Toledo and Segovia Tour with Alcazar Entrance from Madrid
Start your visit in early morning at the central meeting point in Madrid, then head out to Toledo, known by many as the second Rome and declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. During your tour you will visit the Cathedral of Toledo, the Mirador del Valle, The Monastery of San Juan de los Reyes and Puente de San Martin. Do not miss the opportunity to explore its narrow streets, squares and gardens. Continue on to Segovia, where you will witness the aqueduct, Alcazar and the Cathedral of Segovia. The aqueduct is about 15 km long and takes the water near the actual marsh of Revega. The Azoguejo Square is the best known and best preserved area. Next is the Alcazar, one of the most distinctive castle-palaces in Spain by virtue of its shape, as it looks like the bow of a ship. Last, but not least, is the Cathedral of Segovia, a Gothic-style, Roman Catholic cathedral located in the main square of the city of Segovia.There is no doubt this is a tour where you will learn a lot about architecture and history on this Toledo and Segovia guided day tour from Madrid.
Toledo or Segovia Hot-Air Balloon with Madrid Transfer Upgrade
Start your hot-air balloon experience with a pickup from your centrally located Madrid hotel or alternatively, meet direct at the launch site – either near Toledo or Segovia depending on the option selected. On arrival at the site, watch your brightly colored balloon inflate while listening to a comprehensive safety briefing with your pilot. Then, step inside your balloon’s basket and take to the skies. Each basket comfortably holds between 10 and 16 people, so there’s plenty of room for you to sightsee as you soar gently up and away.Have your camera ready to capture panoramic views while gliding through the early morning skies. If you book the Toledo experience, have your camera ready to capture views of the historical city’s Old Town, the River Tajo and the Alcázar of Toledo. As you pass above the city, your pilot will talk to you about Toledo’s rich history and its links to El Greco, a much-lauded Spanish Renaissance painter.If you book the Segovia experience, glide over the medieval city – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – and admire sites like Segovia Aqueduct, one of the area’s best-preserved Roman monuments. Hear about the city’s impressive Gothic architecture while cruising above Segovia Cathedral and have your camera ready to capture photos of the alcázar, framed by the mountains.After an hour in the air, listen to your pilot’s instructions for a smooth landing. Once back on the ground make your way inside the on-site café to enjoy your typically lavish Spanish brunch. Meals change according to seasonality and what’s available on the day of your tour, but typical meals include slices of Iberian chorizo and sausage, cured cheeses and bread. In the winter, a warming soup is often served.Relax as you eat, and after receiving your souvenir photo, video and flight certificate, toast your group with your glass of sparkling cava; it’s the perfect way to celebrate your Spanish hot-air balloon flight! Finish your experience either at Toledo, Segovia or your Madrid hotel, depending on option selected.
Guided Wine Day Tour to Ribera del Duero from Madrid
If you are fond of wines and want to discover one of the most prestigious wine areas of Spain, we invite you to come with us to Ribera del Duero. The excursion departs every day Monday to Saturday from Madrid.You will be picked up in Madrid at 9am and depart towards Ribera del Duero. The Duero river, also known as the river of wine, is about 2 hours from Madrid and it is the home of tempranillo, the most famous Spanish grape variety (red wines with full body and lots of fruit).Visit three of their most representative wineries, modern and traditional, and their vineyards. You will do a full visit in one of them, learning about winemaking in Ribera (riverside in spanish), and understanding tempranillo wine from the grape to the bottle. A real immersion in the culture of wine. Also included is a visit to a historic site like one of the castles in the area and a stop at Segovia, having a panoramic tour. First stop will be one of the most representative wineries in the region, where you will taste the freshness and elegance of their aged wines, feeling the extraordinary complexity of this land. Two more wineries and cellars will be visited during the day. We always select wineries that are different, mixing tradition and modernity, to get a broad understanding of one of the most famous wine regions in the world. Every stop will bring a surprise, and you will learn about traditional wine making, modern architecture and limited productions that make special wines. In Ribera del Duero it is impossible to forget the history that surrounds the villages of this “land of castles” so your guide will take you back to the Middle Ages to explore some of their hidden treasures like a castle, a medieval village or an ancient church, changing from wine to culture just for this stop.There is free time for lunch with different options. You can enjoy a seasonal menu or traditional Castilian cuisine. And you can, of course, try roasted lamb in a wood fired oven, the king of Spanish tables. And a last stop at the picturesque city of Segovia to have a nice panoramic tour before departing to Madrid.Finally you will return to Madrid with the memory full of great flavors and wonderful experiences. The duration of the tour is between 10 to 11 hours depending on Madrid traffic. This tour will bring you an exceptional experience, blending new and old wine making techniques, vineyards growing in extreme weather conditions, and the work of families who have converted this great region into one of the most popular red wine regions in the world. Let us accompany you among landscapes of contrasting colors, wines full of taste and aromas, traditional cuisine and the exceptional heritage which is still preserved in the wine region of Ribera del Duero.
Pedraza and Segovia Tour with Cathedral and Alcazar Entrance
Meet near Plaza de Espana in central Madrid in the morning to hop aboard a comfortable coach and make your way to Pedraza, a historic city located about 1.5 hours north. One of Spain's most beautiful walled medieval villages, Pedraza is home to mazes of narrow cobblestone streets just waiting to be discovered. Walking along the narrow streets with your guide, you’ll feel as if you’ve been transported back in time.Learn about the unique history of this carefully preserved town as you admire rustic buildings and emblazoned houses. Head to a typical Spanish tapas restaurant to enjoy a glass of local wine paired with some tapas such as pan con tomate (bread with tomato spread), tortilla Española and serrano ham croquetas (fried, breaded roll). Then, it’s off to Segovia!A scenic 45-minute drive will take you to the capital of the Segovia Province, famous for its well-preserved Roman aqueduct that runs 10 miles (16 km) long. As you’ll learn on your guided walking tour, Segovia has hosted several kings of the Kingdom of Castile, one of the medieval kingdoms of the Iberian Peninsula. Due to its important royal heritage, this city preserves one of the most important medieval groups of buildings in Spain. Enter Segovia Cathedral and marvel at the elegant interior. Known as ‘The Lady of Cathedrals,’ this was the last Gothic cathedral built in Spain, and is considered the masterpiece of Basque-Castilian Gothic architecture. At midday, you’ll have time for some lunch. Depending on the option you select, you can have lunch on your own or enjoy a provided lunch of typical Spanish specialties (see sample menu below).Continue to the Alcázar of Segovia (Segovia Castle), one of the most spectacular and iconic castles in the country. Located in Old Town, the Alcázar of Segovia is nestled in a beautiful setting, rising out of a rocky crag above the Eresma and Clamores Rivers near the Guadarrama Mountains. Explore the castle's interior as you learn about the history of the Alcázar, which was originally built as a fortress but has served as a royal palace, a state prison, a Royal Artillery College and a military academy since then. Because of its distinctive shape, the castle is one of the inspirations for Walt Disney's Cinderella Castle.At the end of your time here, hop back in the coach and relax on the drive back to Madrid.
Segovia and Avila Guided Day Tour From Madrid
Avila is one of the oldest cities in Spain, with its greatly preserved walls from the eleventh century.These walls, around the ancient city, give Avila the appearance of a castle town, and make it one of the greatest examples of a fortified medieval city. In Avila, there are numerous Romanesque churches, Gothic palaces, and the Cathedral of Avila, from the twelfth century also fortified. The city is the birthplace of St. Teresa, representative of the Spanish Catholic mysticism. You will visit the exterior of the Cathedral, the Romanesque Basilica of San Vicente, Plaza Mayor, and go along the Teresian route, through the San Juan Bautista Church, San Juan de la Cruz Square, and to the Convent and House of Santa Teresa. From Avila, you will continue on to Segovia, a town that is very rich in historical monuments, highlighting the majestic Roman aqueduct from the time of Augustus. One of the best preserved ancient monuments left on the Iberian Peninsula.You will see the Gothic Cathedral, which was the last built in Spain of this style, and the Alcazar of the XII century, ancient fortified residence of the kings of Castile. The Segovia Alcazar, is a spectacular building that dominates the Castilian landscape.This building, started as an Arab fort, which itself was built on Roman ruins, that once were used, also as fortifications.Both towns, Avila and Segovia, are World Heritage Cities.