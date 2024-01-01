From the Finca Pública de Son Real, one trail leads through a largely abandoned fig plantation to the overgrown Talayotic ruins of Es Figueral de Son Real. This settlement dates at least to 1000 BC and consists of several buildings that you'll need considerable imagination to decipher.
Es Figueral de Son Real
Northern Mallorca
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
17.15 MILES
Entered via a cloistered garden, the monastery is a huge complex, dating mostly from the 17th to 18th centuries. Off the imposing central courtyard rises…
6.51 MILES
The 688-hectare Parc Natural de S’Albufera, west of the Ma12 between Port d’Alcúdia and Ca’n Picafort, is prime birdwatching territory, with 303 recorded…
Santuari de la Mare de Déu des Puig
12.67 MILES
South of Pollença, off the Ma2200, one of Mallorca's most tortuous roads bucks and weaves up 1.5km of gasp-out-loud hairpin bends to this 14th-century…
8.84 MILES
It's a fantastic ramble to Platja des Coll Baix – and what a bay! Snug below sheer, wooded cliffs, this shimmering crescent of pale pebbles and…
28.68 MILES
Casa Robert Graves is a fascinating tribute to the British writer and poet who moved to Deià in 1929 and had his house built here three years later. It's…
8.77 MILES
Ranging over a sizeable (but walkable) area, the fascinating ruins of the Roman town of Pol·lèntia lie just outside Alcúdia's walls. Founded around 70 BCE…
20.89 MILES
Perched at an improbable, almost comical angle on a gigantic fist of rock, Castell d'Alaró is one of the most rewarding castle climbs on the island. The…
Ca'n Prunera – Museu Modernista
25 MILES
One of Mallorca's standout galleries, Ca'n Prunera occupies a landmark modernist mansion along Carrer de Sa Lluna. The list of luminaries here is…
Nearby Northern Mallorca attractions
0.32 MILES
Much of the area between the coast and the Ma12 has been converted into the Finca Pública de Son Real. Its main entrance is just south of the Km 18…
1.42 MILES
Not far from Necròpolis de Son Real, the island called Illot dels Porros also contains remains of an ancient necropolis. It's a fairly easy swim for the…
1.47 MILES
By the sea about 10 minutes' walk southeast of Platja de Son Bauló, this necropolis appears to have been a Talayotic cemetery with 110 tombs (in which the…
3.37 MILES
On the southeast edge of Son Serra de Marina starts the long Platja de Sa Canova, a 2km stretch of quiet beach, backed by dunes and pine trees, which…
5. Platja de la Colònia de Sant Pere
4.89 MILES
On the shady Passeig del Mar, the sandy, protected and diminutive Platja de la Colònia de Sant Pere runs for a short distance, with swimmers bobbing about…
6.16 MILES
Around 5km south of Port d'Alcúdia (on the bus line to Ca'n Picafort), Platja de Muro is a long, alluring stretch of sand, with extensive blue views of…
6.51 MILES
The 688-hectare Parc Natural de S’Albufera, west of the Ma12 between Port d’Alcúdia and Ca’n Picafort, is prime birdwatching territory, with 303 recorded…
6.7 MILES
Founded in 1805, Ermita de Betlem is still home to hermits who live a life of seclusion and self-sufficiency. The alluring views over country and wind…