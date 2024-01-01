Es Figueral de Son Real

Northern Mallorca

From the Finca Pública de Son Real, one trail leads through a largely abandoned fig plantation to the overgrown Talayotic ruins of Es Figueral de Son Real. This settlement dates at least to 1000 BC and consists of several buildings that you'll need considerable imagination to decipher.

