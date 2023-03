Around 5km south of Port d'Alcúdia (on the bus line to Ca'n Picafort), Platja de Muro is a long, alluring stretch of sand, with extensive blue views of the Badia d'Alcúdia. The setting, with pale, soft sand backed by pines and the dunes of the Parc Natural de S'Albufera, is a winner. The water is shallow and azure, but crowds can get intense in summer. The beach is named after the delightful hilltop town of Muro, around 8km off to the west.