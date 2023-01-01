Designed by Alberto Palacio, a disciple of Gustave Eiffel, the Unesco World Heritage–listed Puente Colgante (also known as the Vizcaya or Bizkaia Bridge) was the world's first transporter bridge, opening in 1883. The bridge, which links Getxo and Portugalete, consists of a suspended platform that sends cars and passengers gliding silently over the Ría del Nervión. You can take a lift up to the superstructure at 46m and walk across for some great, though decidedly breezy, views.