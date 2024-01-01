Casa Cisco

Biscay Province

LoginSave

This small 1911-built mansion is one of several designed and built by Bilbao architect Manuel María Smith in the early 20th century. It's not open to the public.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao, Spain, Architect Frank Gehry, 1997, Guggenheim Museum Detail Of Curving Titanium Wall. Guggenheim Museum Bilbao is a museum of modern and contemporary art. Built alongside the Nervion River, which runs through the city of Bilbao to the Cantabrian Sea.

    Museo Guggenheim Bilbao

    5.95 MILES

    Shimmering titanium Museo Guggenheim Bilbao is one of modern architecture's most iconic buildings. It played a major role in helping to lift Bilbao out of…

  • Bilbao, Spain - February 13, 2022: View of Carola Crane. It is a crane that was once used in shipbuilding at the Astilleros Euskalduna shipyard, now is part of Maritime Museum.

    Itsasmuseum

    5.69 MILES

    On the waterfront, this interactive maritime museum brings the watery depths of Bilbao and Basque maritime history to life. Start with a 10-minute video…

  • Streetlamp forest beside the Fine Arts Museum, Bilbao, Bizkaia, Basque Country, Spain

    Museo de Bellas Artes

    6.01 MILES

    The Museo de Bellas Artes houses a compelling collection that includes everything from Gothic sculptures to 20th-century pop art. There are three main…

  • San Juan de Gaztelugatxe

    San Juan de Gaztelugatxe

    13.75 MILES

    One of the most photographed features of the Basque coast, 10km to Bermeo's northwest, is the small, rocky isle of San Juan de Gaztelugatxe. Accessed from…

  • Cueva de Covalanas

    Cueva de Covalanas

    23.08 MILES

    Discovered in 1903 (second only to Altamira among Cantabrian caves with prehistoric artwork), the World Heritage–listed Covalanas cave is home to several…

  • Crusoe Treasure

    Crusoe Treasure

    6.31 MILES

    The world's first underwater winery, Crusoe Treasure, ages its vintages 20m below the surface on an artificial reef. Tastings of its whites and reds are…

  • View of the Houses in the old town called Casco Viejo of Bilbao.

    Casco Viejo

    6.85 MILES

    The compact Casco Viejo, Bilbao’s atmospheric old quarter, is full of charming streets, boisterous bars and plenty of quirky and independent shops. At the…

  • General view of Azkuna Zentroa, Alhondiga building.

    Azkuna Zentroa

    6.36 MILES

    Take a neglected wine storage warehouse, convert it into a leisure and cultural centre, add a shot of Bilbao style and the result is the Azkuna Zentroa …

View more attractions

Nearby Biscay Province attractions

1. Paseo de las Grandes Villas

0.15 MILES

The Paseo is the unofficial name given to Getxo's seafront – made up of Muelle de Las Arenas Areeta and Calle Marques de Arriluce e Ibarra. The 'Villas'…

2. Palacio Lezama-Legizamón

0.26 MILES

A local landmark, this castle-like mansion was originally built in 1902 but was subsequently revamped by Manuel María Smith in 1921. Its central tower is…

3. Galerías de Punta Begoña

0.46 MILES

This massive stone structure was built in 1919 as a continuation of Getxo's defensive wall. It's an impressive sight, complete with columns and a…

4. Playa de Ereaga

0.57 MILES

Ideal for families, this long, sheltered sandy beach runs between the Galerías de Punta Begoña and Puerto Viejo. You can hire sunbeds and parasols (per…

5. Aquarium

0.66 MILES

In the El Abra port complex, Getxo's tiny aquarium showcases marine flora and fauna from the Atlantic Ocean and warmer tropical waters. There are 25…

6. Puente Colgante

0.83 MILES

Designed by Alberto Palacio, a disciple of Gustave Eiffel, the Unesco World Heritage–listed Puente Colgante (also known as the Vizcaya or Bizkaia Bridge)…

7. Plaza del Solar

0.95 MILES

At the foot of Portugalete's medieval centre, this cobbled square makes for a fine photo with its handsome 19th-century buildings and august monument to…

8. Torre de Salazar

1.02 MILES

This stubby four-storey tower was originally part of a defensive complex built by the local Salazar family during a period of baronial fighting in the…