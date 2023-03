In the El Abra port complex, Getxo's tiny aquarium showcases marine flora and fauna from the Atlantic Ocean and warmer tropical waters. There are 25 sections with tanks of coral, algae, anemones, octopuses and schools of multicoloured fish, with over 200 species in all. Information in English, Spanish and Basque is accessible via a QR code on your smartphone. It makes a good stop for families. Admission is payable by cash only.