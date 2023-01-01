Paseo de las Grandes Villas

The Paseo is the unofficial name given to Getxo's seafront – made up of Muelle de Las Arenas Areeta and Calle Marques de Arriluce e Ibarra. The 'Villas' part of the name is a reference to the extravagant mansions that pepper the route, many of which date to the town's heyday in the early 20th century. Two to look out for are the 1911-built Casa Cisco and turreted, early 20th-century Lezama-Legizamón.

The southern end of the seafront is marked by a monument to Evaristo Churruca, a 19th-century engineer who worked on the town harbour.