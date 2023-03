Once a lookout for spotting whales off the coast, this small leafy park has recently been decorated with massive murals depicting the whale hunt. Artists Luis Olaso and Óscar Martín painted the ten black-and-white murals in 2016 as a homage to the age-old Basque tradition, and their works join a host of other intriguing public art installations scattered around Bermeo.

A few steps from the murals, kids can clamber about on the playground, while adults can nurse a craft brew at Talako Kantina.