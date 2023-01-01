Small but absorbing, the Arrantzaleen Museoa has model ships, shipbuilding tools and implements such as harpoons that provide an overview of the history of Basque fishing. It spans the lives, work and customs of fishers, and boats and techniques throughout the centuries, as well as a small section covering the Basque naval forces. It's located in the 15th-century Torre de Ercilla; displays also cover the history of the tower itself. Signage is in Basque and Spanish; an English-language leaflet is available.