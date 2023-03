A few kilometres beyond Bermeo, this historic chapel is perched high atop the islet of San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, which is connected to the mainland by a bridge. Built by the Knights Templars in the 10th century, it's also served as a shelter for shipwrecked sailors. Sweeping views make the uphill hike – 241 steps, to be exact – worthwhile.

Outside of July and August, the chapel is usually closed.