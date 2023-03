Tour an orchard, taste a tipple of cider and learn all you ever wanted to know (and much you didn't) at this surprisingly informative and high-tech cider museum at the edge of Astigarraga, 6km south of San Sebastián.

Buses A1 and A2 run here from San Sebastián-Donostia Amara station (€1.80, 25 minutes, every 15 minutes).