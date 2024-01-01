This (much reworked) 13th-century church is attached to Fregenal de la Sierra's castle. It's mainly intriguing for its 18th-century baroque altarpieces, but admission is only by guided group tour with the tourist office at 10.15am daily (minimum 15 people) or weekend afternoon mass (times vary).
Iglesia de Santa María
Extremadura
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.93 MILES
Dating to the 9th and 10th centuries, this rare jewel of a mezquita (mosque) perches a five-minute walk above Almonaster's main square. The almost…
19.84 MILES
Beneath Aracena's castle hill is a web of caves and tunnels carved from the karstic topography. An extraordinary 1.2km, 50-minute loop takes you through…
21.92 MILES
Occupying pride of place at the southern end of Monesterio, the excellent Museo del Jamón is arguably the best of its kind in Spain. Displays, interactive…
24.22 MILES
Built from a preexisting Moorish fort by the powerful local Feria house, Feria's impeccably revamped 15th-century castle enjoys spectacular panoramas in…
21.71 MILES
The Plaza Grande and the adjoining Plaza Chica are both beautifully arcaded and ideal for soaking up Zafra life. The southwestern end of Plaza Grande,…
19.7 MILES
The jamón for which the sierra is famed gets due recognition in this modern museum. You'll learn why the acorn-fed Iberian pig gives such succulent meat,…
21.67 MILES
Off Zafra's main shopping street, this imposing 15th-century Mudéjar convent is a working convent with cloistered nuns. Visitors can, however, explore the…
20.24 MILES
High above Alájar, this rocky spur provides magical views over the village. The site takes its name from remarkable 16th-century polymath and humanist…
Nearby Extremadura attractions
0.04 MILES
Blessed with fine panoramas from its elevated walls, Fregenal de la Sierra's 13th-century castle houses a grand 18th-century bullring. Enter through the…
2. Castillo de Jerez de los Caballeros
12.1 MILES
Jerez' 13th-century castle was built by the Templars, who refused to lay down arms when the order was suppressed, and came to a sticky end. You can wander…
12.18 MILES
One of numerous exquisite churches sprinkled around Jerez de los Caballeros, the 15th-century Iglesia de San Miguel dominates the main plaza. Its…
19.7 MILES
The jamón for which the sierra is famed gets due recognition in this modern museum. You'll learn why the acorn-fed Iberian pig gives such succulent meat,…
19.84 MILES
Beneath Aracena's castle hill is a web of caves and tunnels carved from the karstic topography. An extraordinary 1.2km, 50-minute loop takes you through…
19.88 MILES
This 16th-century church overlooks what was once Aracena's main square.
19.9 MILES
Originally Aracena's central square, this gently sloping plaza near the top of town is home to an attractive 15th-century town hall, backed by the…
19.96 MILES
Dramatically dominating the town are the tumbling, hilltop ruins of the castillo, built by the kingdoms of Portugal and Castilla in the 12th century atop…