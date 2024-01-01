Iglesia de Santa María

Extremadura

LoginSave

This (much reworked) 13th-century church is attached to Fregenal de la Sierra's castle. It's mainly intriguing for its 18th-century baroque altarpieces, but admission is only by guided group tour with the tourist office at 10.15am daily (minimum 15 people) or weekend afternoon mass (times vary).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mosque of Almonaster la Real, in the province of Huelva, Andalusia.

    Mezquita

    21.93 MILES

    Dating to the 9th and 10th centuries, this rare jewel of a mezquita (mosque) perches a five-minute walk above Almonaster's main square. The almost…

  • The Gruta de las Maravillas cave in Aracena.

    Gruta de las Maravillas

    19.84 MILES

    Beneath Aracena's castle hill is a web of caves and tunnels carved from the karstic topography. An extraordinary 1.2km, 50-minute loop takes you through…

  • Museo del Jamón

    Museo del Jamón

    21.92 MILES

    Occupying pride of place at the southern end of Monesterio, the excellent Museo del Jamón is arguably the best of its kind in Spain. Displays, interactive…

  • Castillo de Feria

    Castillo de Feria

    24.22 MILES

    Built from a preexisting Moorish fort by the powerful local Feria house, Feria's impeccably revamped 15th-century castle enjoys spectacular panoramas in…

  • Plaza Grande in Zafra, Spain.

    Plaza Grande

    21.71 MILES

    The Plaza Grande and the adjoining Plaza Chica are both beautifully arcaded and ideal for soaking up Zafra life. The southwestern end of Plaza Grande,…

  • Museo del Jamón

    Museo del Jamón

    19.7 MILES

    The jamón for which the sierra is famed gets due recognition in this modern museum. You'll learn why the acorn-fed Iberian pig gives such succulent meat,…

  • Convento de Santa Clara

    Convento de Santa Clara

    21.67 MILES

    Off Zafra's main shopping street, this imposing 15th-century Mudéjar convent is a working convent with cloistered nuns. Visitors can, however, explore the…

  • Peña de Arias Montano

    Peña de Arias Montano

    20.24 MILES

    High above Alájar, this rocky spur provides magical views over the village. The site takes its name from remarkable 16th-century polymath and humanist…

View more attractions

Nearby Extremadura attractions

1. Castillo Templario

0.04 MILES

Blessed with fine panoramas from its elevated walls, Fregenal de la Sierra's 13th-century castle houses a grand 18th-century bullring. Enter through the…

2. Castillo de Jerez de los Caballeros

12.1 MILES

Jerez' 13th-century castle was built by the Templars, who refused to lay down arms when the order was suppressed, and came to a sticky end. You can wander…

3. Iglesia de San Miguel

12.18 MILES

One of numerous exquisite churches sprinkled around Jerez de los Caballeros, the 15th-century Iglesia de San Miguel dominates the main plaza. Its…

4. Museo del Jamón

19.7 MILES

The jamón for which the sierra is famed gets due recognition in this modern museum. You'll learn why the acorn-fed Iberian pig gives such succulent meat,…

5. Gruta de las Maravillas

19.84 MILES

Beneath Aracena's castle hill is a web of caves and tunnels carved from the karstic topography. An extraordinary 1.2km, 50-minute loop takes you through…

7. Plaza Alta

19.9 MILES

Originally Aracena's central square, this gently sloping plaza near the top of town is home to an attractive 15th-century town hall, backed by the…

8. Castillo

19.96 MILES

Dramatically dominating the town are the tumbling, hilltop ruins of the castillo, built by the kingdoms of Portugal and Castilla in the 12th century atop…