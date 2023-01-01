Castillo de Feria

Built from a preexisting Moorish fort by the powerful local Feria house, Feria's impeccably revamped 15th-century castle enjoys spectacular panoramas in every direction from its hilltop perch; climb up onto the roof of the Torre del Homenaje for the full view. Inside, spread over three floors, is the excellent Museo Señorío de Feria, with detailed Spanish-language displays on the Feria family and its other nearby castles. Note that there's no lift.