Playa de Pedregalejo

Málaga

This beach is flanked by seafood restaurants, mainly frequented by locals and serving some of the best fried seafood and fish in the city.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • buenavista palace which houses the picasso museum

    Museo Picasso Málaga

    2.74 MILES

    This unmissable museum in the city of Picasso’s birth provides a solid overview of the great master and his work, although, surprisingly, it only came to…

  • Interior of Natural Cave in Andalusia, Spain

    Cueva de Nerja

    29.19 MILES

    It’s hard to imagine the surreal world that lies beneath the mountain foothills 4km east of Nerja, and it’s even harder to believe that these vast caverns…

  • Malaga

    Catedral de Málaga

    2.8 MILES

    Málaga’s elaborate cathedral was started in the 16th century on the site of the former mosque. Of the mosque, only the Patio de los Naranjos survives, a…

  • Alcazaba, Malaga, Andulucia, Spain

    Alcazaba

    2.59 MILES

    No time to visit Granada’s Alhambra? Then Málaga’s Alcazaba can provide a taster. The entrance is beside the Roman theatre, from where a meandering path…

  • Antequera Dolmens Site

    Antequera Dolmens Site

    23.16 MILES

    Antequera's two earth-covered burial mounds – the Dolmen de Menga and the Dolmen de Viera – were built out of megalithic stones by Bronze Age people…

  • The Alcazaba of Antequera, a Moorish fortress in Antequera city in the province of Malaga.

    Alcazaba

    22.85 MILES

    Favoured by the Granada emirs of Islamic times, Antequera’s hilltop Moorish fortress has a fascinating history and covers a massive 62,000 sq metres. The…

  • Carmen Thyssen Museum in Malaga, Spain.

    Museo Carmen Thyssen

    2.99 MILES

    Located in an aesthetically renovated 16th-century palace in the heart of the city’s former Moorish quarter, this extensive collection concentrates on…

Nearby Málaga attractions

1. Playa el Palo

0.36 MILES

With its attractive promenade lined with bars and seafood restaurants, this is a popular beach for locals at weekends.

2. Playa de la Malagueta

1.93 MILES

Where malagueños come to play (and take their morning exercise), the Playa de la Malagueta is the city's main beach and is both sandy and close to the…

3. Castillo de Gibralfaro

2.38 MILES

One remnant of Málaga’s Islamic past is the craggy ramparts of the Castillo de Gibralfaro, spectacularly located high on the hill overlooking the city…

4. Muelle Uno

2.44 MILES

The city's long-beleaguered port area underwent a radical rethink in 2013 and was redesigned to cater to the increase in cruise-ship passengers. Wide…

5. Centre Pompidou Málaga

2.5 MILES

Down by Málaga's port, this offshoot of Paris' Pompidou Centre is housed in a low-slung modern building crowned by artist Daniel Buren's playful…

6. Museo Aula del Mar

2.57 MILES

This small aquarium in the port includes some hands-on exhibits for children, such as whale bones and sea urchins.

7. Paseo de España

2.58 MILES

Looking like a mini-jungle when viewed from the Gibralfaro hill, this palm-lined extension of the Alameda was created in the 1890s on land reclaimed from…

