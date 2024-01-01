This beach is flanked by seafood restaurants, mainly frequented by locals and serving some of the best fried seafood and fish in the city.
Playa de Pedregalejo
Málaga
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.74 MILES
This unmissable museum in the city of Picasso’s birth provides a solid overview of the great master and his work, although, surprisingly, it only came to…
29.19 MILES
It’s hard to imagine the surreal world that lies beneath the mountain foothills 4km east of Nerja, and it’s even harder to believe that these vast caverns…
2.8 MILES
Málaga’s elaborate cathedral was started in the 16th century on the site of the former mosque. Of the mosque, only the Patio de los Naranjos survives, a…
2.59 MILES
No time to visit Granada’s Alhambra? Then Málaga’s Alcazaba can provide a taster. The entrance is beside the Roman theatre, from where a meandering path…
23.16 MILES
Antequera's two earth-covered burial mounds – the Dolmen de Menga and the Dolmen de Viera – were built out of megalithic stones by Bronze Age people…
22.85 MILES
Favoured by the Granada emirs of Islamic times, Antequera’s hilltop Moorish fortress has a fascinating history and covers a massive 62,000 sq metres. The…
Jardín Botánico Histórico La Concepción
4.22 MILES
These exotic gardens were conceived in the mid-19th century by the Loring-Heredia clan, a noble family of railway builders and bankers who bequeathed the…
2.99 MILES
Located in an aesthetically renovated 16th-century palace in the heart of the city’s former Moorish quarter, this extensive collection concentrates on…
Nearby Málaga attractions
0.36 MILES
With its attractive promenade lined with bars and seafood restaurants, this is a popular beach for locals at weekends.
1.93 MILES
Where malagueños come to play (and take their morning exercise), the Playa de la Malagueta is the city's main beach and is both sandy and close to the…
2.38 MILES
One remnant of Málaga’s Islamic past is the craggy ramparts of the Castillo de Gibralfaro, spectacularly located high on the hill overlooking the city…
2.44 MILES
The city's long-beleaguered port area underwent a radical rethink in 2013 and was redesigned to cater to the increase in cruise-ship passengers. Wide…
2.5 MILES
Down by Málaga's port, this offshoot of Paris' Pompidou Centre is housed in a low-slung modern building crowned by artist Daniel Buren's playful…
2.57 MILES
This small aquarium in the port includes some hands-on exhibits for children, such as whale bones and sea urchins.
2.58 MILES
Looking like a mini-jungle when viewed from the Gibralfaro hill, this palm-lined extension of the Alameda was created in the 1890s on land reclaimed from…
2.59 MILES
