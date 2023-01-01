Museo Íbero

Opened in 2017, Jaén's newest museum has a permanent exhibit focused on the importance of four archetypal figures in pre-Roman Iberian culture: the prince, the princess, the hero and the goddess. Each is illustrated by archaeological artifacts discovered around Jaén province, including arresting statues of a hero battling a wolf, a warrior in full double armor and the Diosa del los Carneros, a goddess holding a pair of rams in her arms. Rotating temporary exhibits fill the adjoining rooms.