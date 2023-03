The Castillo de Albánchez is one of Jaén's most dramatically sited castles, its leaning tower perched on top of a rock on a sheer cliff rising directly above the village of Albánchez de Mágina. You can, surprisingly, walk up to it in about 20 steep minutes: ask for directions in the central Plaza de la Constitución. The bird's-eye views over the whitewashed village and surrounding mountains are stunning.