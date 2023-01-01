Its flamboyant sandstone exterior set against the rich blue sky, Guadix' cathedral was built between the 16th and 18th centuries on the site of the former main mosque, and mixes Gothic, Renaissance and baroque styles. You can climb the tower for terrific views, including of the excavated 1st-century Roman theatre nearby. Tickets include multi-language audio guides detailing highlights such as the beautifully carved walnut-wood choir stalls and a collection of books from the 15th to 18th centuries.