Around 2000 dwellings are burrowed into the rocky terrain of Guadix' main cave district, 1.2km south of the centre – a weird, otherworldly place where stumpy chimneys, antennae, white walls and doors emerge from a undulating yellow-brown hillocks. The oldest caves are thought to have been inhabited since early Moorish times, though most date from the 15th or 16th centuries.

The Centro de Interpretación Cuevas de Guadix has displays on cave-house life in a sprawling, eight-room cave-house dating back 300 to 400 years; the whitewashed church opposite conceals a cave-chapel.