At the heart of the historic centre, Baza’s showcase plaza is overlooked by the town’s most notable buildings, including the Iglesia Mayor. This towering Renaissance church was originally built over the town’s mosque in the 16th century but it owes much of its current form, including the bell tower, to revamps in the 17th and 18th centuries. On the square's southern flank, the arched Old Town Hall is another handsome Renaissance-era building.