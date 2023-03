Housed in a 16th-century wine warehouse, this small but interesting museum charts the development of Baza since prehistoric times. Exhibits include finds from local digs and a copy of the so-called Dama de Baza, a 4th-century BC Iberian statue in polychrome limestone depicting a richly dressed woman sitting on a throne.

The original, discovered in a nearby necropolis in 1971, is now in Madrid’s Museo Arqueológico Nacional.